Family Time Celebrity Families’ Beach and Pool Trips in Summer 2021: Photos By Riley Cardoza 9 hours ago Courtesy of Jade Roper/Instagram 10 6 / 10 Jade Roper “Emmy is a whole mood,” the Bachelor Nation member wrote via Instagram on May 15. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Jana Kramer and ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Graham Bunn Are ‘Dancing the Line’ Between Friends and Dating Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Have Several Bachelor Nation Ties: Details Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True More News