Family Time Celebrity Families’ Beach and Pool Trips in Summer 2021: Photos By Riley Cardoza June 29, 2021 Courtesy Kate Hudson/Instagram 18 3 / 18 Kate Hudson The actress’ daughter, Rani, grinned in a yellow romper during a June 28 Greece trip. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Megan Fox Celebrates Being Bisexual ‘for Over 2 Decades’ During Pride Month That’s a Lot of Roses! See What the Highest-Earning ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Make ‘90 Day Fiance’ Weight Loss Transformations: Tiffany, Jorge and More — See Photos! More News