Family Time

Celebrity Families’ Beach and Pool Trips in Summer 2021: Photos

By
Katharine McPhee Foster Beach and Pool Trips in Summer 2021 American Idol
 Courtesy of Katharine McPhee Foster/Instagram
15
2 / 15
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Katharine McPhee

The American Idol alum played with her son in an inflatable pool in a June 28 Instagram post.

Back to top