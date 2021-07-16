Family Time

Celebrity Families’ Beach and Pool Trips in Summer 2021: Photos

By
Serena Williams and More Celeb Families' 2021 Pool Pics
 Courtesy of Alexis Ohanian/Instagram
34
1 / 34
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

Serena Williams

The professional tennis player’s daughter, Olympia, enjoyed “summer vibes” on July 16.

Back to top