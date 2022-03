KellyAnne Conway

“When your mom’s working for the President of the United States, [Donald Trump], who you very much disagree with, it’s really hard,” Claudia said during her 2021 audition before singing “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna and “When We Were Young” by Adele. “But when life is all going downhill, I have my music. Now I kind of want to get out of the drama, get out of the political whatever and let people know that I’m a singer, and that this is what I want to do.”