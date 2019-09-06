Kids Celebrity Kids Pose for Adorable Pictures on Their First Day of School By Rachel Paula Abrahamson September 6, 2019 Courtesy Christina Anstead/Instagram 34 35 / 34 Taylor and Brayden El Moussa Christina Anstead and Tarek El Mouusa’s little ones started third grade and preschool. Back to top More News We’re Treating Our Furry Friends to This Luxe Pet Food Subscription Service Diana: Case Solved - The Definitive Account that Proves What Really Happened Struggling With Keto? Why Noom Might Be Right for You More News