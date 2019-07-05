Kids Celebrity Kids Celebrate 4th of July With Their Parents: True Thompson and More By Riley Cardoza July 5, 2019 Courtesy Catherine Giudici/Instagram 15 16 / 15 Catherine Giudici Diaper days! The former Bachelor’s son posed for a pic next to a path lined with American flags. Back to top More News Our Favorite Hunter Rain Boots Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100 Our Favorite Wrap Dress in the Nordstrom Sale Is Universally Flattering More News