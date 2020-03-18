Kids Celebrity Kids Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day With Green Outfits, Leprechaun Traps and More: Pics By Riley Cardoza 6 hours ago Courtesy of Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram 12 4 / 12 Hilaria Baldwin The Living Clearly Method author dressed sons Rafael and Leonardo in shamrock glasses. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Best Portable Antibacterial Items That You Can Still Get on Amazon Hand Sanitizers, Antiviral Products and Immunity Items to Stock Up on ASAP The Perfect Tequila For When You're Stuck At Home All Week! More News