Family Time Celebrity Kids Get Patriotic for 4th of July Over the Years: Photos By Riley Cardoza 4 hours ago Courtesy Jenna Cooper/Instagram 11 11 / 11 Jenna Cooper The Bachelor in Paradise alum cuddled her “little firecracker,” Presley, in July 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Megan Fox Celebrates Being Bisexual ‘for Over 2 Decades’ During Pride Month That’s a Lot of Roses! See What the Highest-Earning ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Make ‘90 Day Fiance’ Weight Loss Transformations: Tiffany, Jorge and More — See Photos! More News