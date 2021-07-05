Family Time

Celebrity Kids Get Patriotic for 4th of July Over the Years: Photos

By
Melissa Joan Hart Celebrity Kids Get Patriotic 4th of July Over Years Photos
 Courtesy Melissa Joan hart/Instagram
11
10 / 11
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Melissa Joan Hart

The Melissa & Joey alum showed off her dessert with a smile.

Back to top