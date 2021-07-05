Family Time Celebrity Kids Get Patriotic for 4th of July Over the Years: Photos By Riley Cardoza 4 hours ago Courtesy Remy Ma/Instagram 11 8 / 11 Remy Ma “4th of July mood,” the rapper captioned a July 2019 Instagram photo. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Megan Fox Celebrates Being Bisexual ‘for Over 2 Decades’ During Pride Month That’s a Lot of Roses! See What the Highest-Earning ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Make ‘90 Day Fiance’ Weight Loss Transformations: Tiffany, Jorge and More — See Photos! More News