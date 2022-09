Britney Spears and Kevin Federline

“My son might give [Elton John] a run for his money,” Spears gushed via Instagram in September 2022 of eldest son Sean Preston’s piano skills. “I have soooooooo much footage of him playing … yep my children are freaking geniuses!!! It’s kinda scary.”

The Crossroads actress — who duetted with John on their “Hold Me Closer” duet that August — shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden James with ex-husband Federline.