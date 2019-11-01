Kids Celebrity Kids Rocking Adorable Halloween Costumes: Hot Dogs, Skeletons and More By Riley Cardoza November 1, 2019 Courtesy of Chanel Iman/Instagram 59 60 / 59 Cali Shepard Chanel Iman shared an adorable shot of her “little cat lady.” Back to top More News Was a Paparazzo Really Driving the Fiat That Killed Princess Diana? ‘Fatal Voyage’ Podcast Investigates Marilyn Monroe Argued With Bobby Kennedy Just Hours Before Her Death, Podcast Claims Jeffrey Epstein's 'Right-Hand Woman' Ghislaine Maxwell Enabled His Crimes Because She Was 'Madly in Love,' Podcast Claims More News