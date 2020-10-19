Kids

Celebrity Kids’ Halloween Costumes of 2020: Pirates, Princesses and More

Vanessa Lachey Kids Camden Brooklyn and Phoenix Dressed As Skeletons For Halloween
 Courtesy Vanessa Lachey/Instagram
Camden, Brooklyn and Phoenix Lachey

Vanessa Lachey’s “lil punkins [sic]” dressed as skeletons on October 19.

