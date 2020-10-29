Too Cute! See Bekah Martinez's Daughter, More Kids' Halloween Costumes

Kids Celebrity Kids’ Halloween Costumes of 2020: Pirates, Princesses and More By Riley Cardoza October 29, 2020 Courtesy of Bekah Martinez/Instagram 19 1 / 19 Ruth Leonard “Just a material girl in a material world,” Bekah Martinez captioned an October 28 Instagram slideshow. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News You Might Recognize These Cloudfoam Sneakers From Khloe Kardashian’s Selfie Stress or Cystic Acne? Dr. Zenovia Skincare Is a ‘Miracle’ for Hormonally Impacted Skin These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News