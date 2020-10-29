Kids

Celebrity Kids’ Halloween Costumes of 2020: Pirates, Princesses and More

By
Samuel Isaiah and Mia Lowe Halloween Costumes
 Courtesy of Catherine Giudici/Instagram
19
9 / 19
podcast
LTG_Mask_600x338_10.21.20

Samuel, Isaiah and Mia Lowe

“Happy Sweet Sunday,” Catherine Giudici captioned an October 25 family photo via Instagram.

Back to top