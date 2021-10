John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

The “Bigger Love” crooner and the Cravings founder, along with their brood, recreated the Addams Family. Teigen, for her part, played matriarch Morticia while her husband dressed as Gomez. Then, their kids Luna and Miles went as Wednesday and Pugsley, respectively. In a clip shared via the Voice coach’s Instagram on October 29, Legend played the film’s theme song on the piano while the rest of the family embraced their characters in the background.