Family Time Hilaria Baldwin, Thomas Rhett and More Celebrities Picking and Decorating Christmas Trees With Their Kids By Riley Cardoza December 6, 2019 Courtesy of Bekah Martinez/Instagram 15 16 / 15 Bekah Martinez Ruth played with a red ornament and posed with a mini Christmas tree. Back to top More News Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and More Musicians Who Put Their Pets in Music Videos 10 Best TV Pets Of All Time: Snoopy, Comet and More! Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News