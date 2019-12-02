Family Time

Hilaria Baldwin, Thomas Rhett and More Celebrities Picking and Decorating Christmas Trees With Their Kids

By
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Celebrity Kids Helping Pick and Decorate Christmas Trees
 Courttesy of Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram
6
7 / 6

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin

Carmen vacuumed the pine needles off of the floor after decorating.

Back to top