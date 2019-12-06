Family Time

Hilaria Baldwin, Thomas Rhett and More Celebrities Picking and Decorating Christmas Trees With Their Kids

By
Celebrities Picking and Decorating Christmas Trees With Their Kids Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas
 Courtesy of Danielle Jonas/Instagram
15
16 / 15

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas

Alena and Valentina had a great time “decorating Nonna’s tree.”

Back to top