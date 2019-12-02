Family Time

Hilaria Baldwin, Thomas Rhett and More Celebrities Picking and Decorating Christmas Trees With Their Kids

By
Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff Celebrity Kids Helping Pick and Decorate Christmas Trees
 Courtesy of Tori Roloff Photography
6
7 / 6

Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff

The Little People, Big World stars “BARELY survived” getting their Christmas tree, Tori, 28, admitted on Instagram. “Did not dress for snow or rain,” she explained. “Mom couldn’t walk well in the snow. Jackson wanted nothing to do with Santa Claus and almost gave himself a concussion trying to get away. Really the only one who held it together was Lilah girl (and dad). Big parenting lesson today… But we did it. Got our tree. Now to sleep the rest of the day away.”

Back to top