Kids

True, Kaavia and More Celebrity Kids Playing in the Pool in Summer 2020

By
Summer Swimming! Meghan King Edmonds' Daughter, More Kids Playing in Pools
 Courtesy of Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram
27
1 / 27
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Aspen Edmonds

“Suns out, high buns out,” Meghan King Edmonds captioned a photo of her daughter wearing floaties.

Back to top