Kids True, Kaavia and More Celebrity Kids Playing in the Pool in Summer 2020 By Riley Cardoza July 22, 2020 Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram 31 1 / 31 Luna Stephens Chrissy Teigen photographed her “No. 1” in a blue bathing suit on July 21. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Amazon’s Newly Launched Face Masks Include an Amazing Tie-Dye Option A Look Back on Kim Kardashian’s Sweetest Quotes About Husband Kanye West Audrey Roloff Shows Off Post-Baby Bikini Body 6 Months After Welcoming Son Bode More News