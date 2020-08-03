Kids True, Kaavia and More Celebrity Kids Playing in the Pool in Summer 2020 By Riley Cardoza August 3, 2020 Courtesy of Jessica Simpson/Instagram 35 1 / 35 Maxwell Johnson “Maximaid” posed with her mom, Jessica Simpson, during an August 2 swim. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kanye West Is 'Refusing' to 'Move Back' to Los Angeles Amid Marriage Drama Most Shocking Reality TV Moments of the Week! Fun in the Sun! Jennifer Garner Enjoys Beach Day With Her Kids After Flaunting Bikini Body More News