Kids Celebrity Kids Ring in 2020 With Adorable New Year’s Eve Pics: Birdie Simpson and More By Riley Cardoza January 2, 2020 Courtesy of Jenni Farley/Instagram 11 12 / 11 Melani and Greyson Mathews Farley’s daughter wore a Little Mermaid dress during their celebration. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions on Track With RxSaver’s ‘The Secrets to a Healthier, Happier You in 2020’ Podcast Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News