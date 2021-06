Alessi Luyendyk

“Alessi’s world changed in a big way this month with the twins’ arrival and [not gonna lie], things haven’t been all cupcakes and rainbows, but I’m so proud of her learning to adapt to her new role as big sister,” Lauren Burnham captioned a June 2021 Instagram photo of her and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s daughter smiling in a pink gown.