Kids Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi and More Celeb Kids Rocking Princess Dresses: Pics By Nicole Mazza January 15, 2021 Courtesy of Jessie James Decker/Instagram 12 2 / 12 Vivianne Decker In January 2021, Jessie James Decker’s eldest child showed off her missing tooth in a red Disney dress. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News