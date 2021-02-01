Kids Hilary Duff and More Celebrity Parents Giving Their Kids Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic By Riley Cardoza February 1, 2021 Courtesy of Cheyenne Floyd/Instagram 73 3 / 73 Cheyenne Floyd The Challenge alum’s daughter, Ryder, rocked a face mask during her first tennis lesson in January 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Scripted? Cast Members Reveal If the Show and Couples Are Real Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News