Kids Hilary Duff and More Celebrity Parents Giving Their Kids Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic By Riley Cardoza December 23, 2020 Jake Owen The country singer's daughter, Pearl, pulled her mask down for a sweet shot with her uncle on December 20.