Kids Hilary Duff and More Celebrity Parents Giving Their Kids Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic By Riley Cardoza April 21, 2021 Courtesy of Pete Wentz/Instagram 79 1 / 79 Pete Wentz The Fall Out Boy member’s daughter wore a white mask while celebrating her 3rd birthday in April 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Stars Who Have Talked About Plastic Surgery: Hannah Godwin, Amanda Stanton and More Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin’s Divorce After 6 Years of Marriage: Split Details, Cheating Rumors More News