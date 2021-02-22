Kids

Hilary Duff and More Celebrity Parents Giving Their Kids Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

By
Celeb Kids Wearing Face Masks Amid Pandemic
 Courtesy of Heather Rae Young/Instagram
76
1 / 76
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Tarek El Moussa

The Flip or Flop alum’s son, Brayden, fed bread to ducks in February 2021.

Back to top