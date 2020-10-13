Kids Hilary Duff and More Celebrity Parents Giving Their Kids Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic By Riley Cardoza October 13, 2020 Courtesy of Victoria Beckham/Instagram 51 7 / 51 Victoria Beckham The fashion designer’s daughter, Harper, rocked a face mask and a matching dress on September 20. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News