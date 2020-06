Alanis Morissette

In October 2019, the singer battled PPD for the third time, but had set herself up “to win.” She explained in a blog post: “Support. Food. Friends. Sun. Bio-identical hormones and SSRI’s at the ready. Some parts of the care-prep have been a godsend, and well-planned. But for all of this preparation, PPD is still a sneaky monkey with a machete working its way through my psyche and body and days and thoughts and bloodwork levels.”