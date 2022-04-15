Top 5

Celebrity Moms Sharing Their Postpartum Depression and Anxiety Experiences: Reese Witherspoon and More

BiP’s Ashley Iaconetti: My Intrusive Thoughts ‘Got Worse’ After Son's Birth
When asked about her postpartum anxiety in an April 2022 Instagram Story Q&A, the Bachelor in Paradise alum wrote that her intrusive thoughts “got worse” after her son Dawson’s birth. “For the first few weeks, I couldn’t stop thinking, ‘My life is perfect, when is someone in my family going to die? It’s got to happen soon because I’ve got it too good,'” she explained. “I also got pretty OCD at night checking the security of his Snow Sack a ton of times. … I’m always thinking of him.”

