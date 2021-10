Ayesha Curry

“I can say without a shadow of a doubt [that] I had postpartum depression,” the Food Network personality said during an October 2021 “Because Life” podcast episode of welcoming daughter Ryan in October 2021. “But I didn’t know what that was at that time. It’s not anything we talked about with our moms. It was this invisible thing. They didn’t experience that? I don’t know. But it was pretty bad when I look back at it.”