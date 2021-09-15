Brandi Rhodes

“I tried to fight it or tell myself, ‘Hey, this isn’t real stuff happening, calm down,’ and recently, I finally just gave in and said, ‘You know what? I have postpartum depression for sure,” the Rhodes to the Top star exclusively told Us in September 2021, two months after giving birth to daughter Liberty. “I need to be cognizant of it. I need to reach out when I need help. I just need to take everything one day at a time. … It’s good to just talk about things. There’s no shame in things changing in your life, and it happens.”