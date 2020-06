Chrissy Teigen

“I had everything I needed to be happy. And yet, for much of the last year, I felt unhappy,” the Cravings author wrote in a March 2017 Glamour essay following her daughter Luna’s birth. “What basically everyone around me — but me — knew up until December was this: I have postpartum depression. How can I feel this way when everything is so great? I’ve had a hard time coming to terms with that, and I hesitated to even talk about this.”