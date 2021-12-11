Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Opens Up About Postpartum Depression, PTSD

Christine Quinn

The Selling Sunset star had a difficult labor in May 2021 when both her and baby Christian’s lives were in danger. They both survived the emergency C-section, but Quinn revealed that she struggled with her mental health after giving birth.

“I was pregnant on top of dealing with postpartum depression,” Quinn, who shares her son with husband Christian Richard, told ET Canada in December 2021. “I did the best that I could with the emotions that I was dealing with at the time and that I’m still dealing with now.”

Aside from the drama of Selling Sunset season 4, Quinn also had trouble with online bullies. “The problem that I was facing [was] everyone was saying, ‘Oh, well, you know, she’s so thin. She’s so this. She’s so that.’ But inside you know, I was dealing with PTSD,” she explained at the time.