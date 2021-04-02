Danielle Brooks

“I gained a lot of weight during my pregnancy, and I think I did go through postpartum depression,” the Orange Is the New Black alum told Parents magazine in April 2021. “I was trying to stay positive when it felt like my whole world had flipped upside down. Creating a human takes a toll on women’s bodies. Sometimes we don’t give ourselves enough love or patience about that. You may think you’re going to bounce back miraculously, but that’s not true for a lot of people. I’m one of them. While I want to return to my pre-baby size, at the same time, I want to love this skin that I’m in now.”