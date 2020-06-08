Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop creator’s then-husband, Chris Martin, helped her realize she had PPD following their son Moses’ birth. “I felt like a zombie,” she said on an April 2012 episode of The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet. “I felt very detached. I just didn’t know what was wrong with me. I couldn’t figure it out. It never occurred to me. My husband actually said, ‘Something’s wrong. I think you have postnatal depression.’ I was mortified. ‘No I don’t!’ And then I started researching what it was and the symptoms and I was like, ‘Oh, yes I do.'”