Celebrity Moms Sharing Their Postpartum Depression Experiences: Reese Witherspoon and More

Kaitlynn Carter Suffered From Prenatal Depression: 'I Had No Emotions'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by MediaPunch/Shutterstock (10552671dm) Kaitlynn Carter Mercedes-Benz Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020 Courtesy of MediaPunch/Shutterstock
The Hills: New Beginnings star described her prenatal depression in October 2021, one month after welcoming son Rowan. “It was really bizarre and very confusing and upsetting to me because I had wanted a baby for so long,” Carter said during a “Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast episode. “The hormones just sent me into this downward spiral. … The best way I can describe it is everything in the world turned to black and white and there was nothing that could really get me to feel. I felt like I had no emotions. Like, my personality disappeared. The scariest part for me was not knowing how long that was going to last. … For me, at 11 weeks exactly, it just went away, and I felt so much more normal.”

