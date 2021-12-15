Lauren Bushnell

The Bachelor alum called parenting “the hardest thing” she has ever done in a September 2021 Instagram post, writing, “Balancing work, a 3-month-old, [postpartum] anxiety and hormones, lack of sleep and finding time for me has been a challenge. I had a full-blown panic attack the other night and drove myself to the fire station thinking I was having an allergic reaction and my throat was closing [and my] legs were numb. … I’m heading to the doctor tomorrow to check a couple things and discuss my anxiety that has been through the roof.”