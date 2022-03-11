Rachel Platten

The singer experienced an “incredibly painful battle with [her] mental health” after welcoming daughter Sophie in September 2021, she wrote via Instagram in March 2022. Platten explained, “The postpartum period … [included] long days that felt impossible and tears that wouldn’t stop coming and nights that felt never ending when my poor scared body wouldn’t let me sleep. I tried every tool possible, even ones I was previously scared of, and finally now I’m feeling consistent joy, ease, power and real hope again. Actually … it’s not even hope, it’s bigger. It’s a KNOWING. I know my strength. I know my worth. I know who I am and I love myself.”