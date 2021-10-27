Rachel Platten and More Moms Battling Postpartum Depression and Anxiety

Rachel Platten

“I have postpartum anxiety again,” the singer told her Instagram followers in October 2021. “This [is a] daily mental rollercoaster that I’m on. A wave of irrational worry or fear or depression comes and it can knock me over if i don’t use all of my tools: compassion for myself is the biggest. But It also takes breath work, meditation, exercise, acupuncture medication (oh we’ll talk about this one later!!), therapy, tremendous support and vulnerability and courage to ride these waves.”