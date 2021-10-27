Sadie Robertson

The Duck Dynasty alum reflected on postpartum anxiety “creeping up” in a July 2021 “Whoa! That’s Good” podcast episode. “I didn’t even realize that those thoughts throughout the day were making me jittery, were making me have all these feelings of anxiety and were making my chest feel super tight, like, I couldn’t breathe,” she explained at the time. “I didn’t understand how I could be so happy and so joyful, yet also experience so much fear. I realized that you don’t have to choose just one of those feelings.”