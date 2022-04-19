Julia Roberts Shares ‘Pride’ in Stepping Back From Career to Raise 3 Kids

Julia Roberts

“I consider myself a homemaker,” the Gaslit star told The New York Times when asked about her decision to step back from romantic comedies after having children, gushing about her “great pride” in being at home to raise her family. “Here’s the thing: If I’d thought something was good enough, I would have done it. I also had three kids in the last 18 years. That raises the bar even more because then it’s not only: ‘Is this material good?’ It’s also the math equation of my husband’s work schedule and the kids’ school schedule and summer vacation. It’s not just, ‘Oh, I think I want to do this.’”

With her kids beginning to grow up and head to college, the actress felt “a sense of responsibility” to show Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry that she can also be “creative.”