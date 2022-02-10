Katy Perry Says Orlando Pulls His Parenting 'Weight': We're a 'Great Team'

Katy Perry

The singer explained during a February 2022 “Audacy Check In” podcast episode how she tackles “mom guilt” while raising daughter Daisy, explaining, “It’s a real thing that moms talk about all the time, especially working moms and matriarchs. I think if everyone’s happy, if I’m happy, then she’s happy, and if she’s happy, I’m happy. And I have a great partner [in Orlando Bloom]. That is such a wonderful help. When I’m not working, I’m just in 24/7 mom-zone. And when Orlando’s in between films, he’s there pulling the weight. We’re just a great team.”