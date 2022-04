Rose Leslie

Kit Harington helped the Scottish actress with their baby boy while she worked on The Time Traveler’s Wife, she told Harper’s Bazaar U.K. in April 2022. “We had an understanding that when our son cried in the middle of the night, it was on Kit to go and look after him, as I would have to wake up early to work,” the Downton Abbey alum explained. “It was kind of glorious.”