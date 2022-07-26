Angelina Jolie

The Girl, Interrupted actress wasn’t perturbed by giving birth to daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt via surgical procedure in May 2006.

“I had a C-section and I found it fascinating,” she told Vanity Fair in May 2008. “I didn’t find it a sacrifice and I didn’t find it a painful experience. I found it a fascinating miracle of what a body can do.”

Jolie shares two other biological children — twins Vivienne and Knox — and three adopted children — Maddox, Sahara and Pax — with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. The Maleficent star filed for divorce in September 2016. A judge declared her legally single in April 2019.