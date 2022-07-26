Beverley Mitchell

The 7th Heaven alum opened up to Us Weekly after the July 2020 birth of her daughter Mayzel.

“It’s been a bit of a difficult recovery. We had complications in surgery. It’s just been slow and steady,” she said at the time. “I lost a lot of blood, but I had amazing doctors. I was at a great hospital, and they took great care of me. It’s a slow and steady process to recover.”

One month prior, Mitchell told Us that her doctors had instructed her to schedule a C-section because of her “thin uterine wall.” She shares Mayzel, Hutton and Kenzie with her husband, Michael Cameron.